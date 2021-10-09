Rosie on the House: A Day In the Life of an Electrician

Rosie on the House generally focuses on the homeowner. Over the next few weeks, we will focus on the construction professional. Today, we will cover a day in the life of an electrician.

The electrical systems are one of the most important functions of our homes that need such attention.

Here is a typical day in the life of a residential electrician.

Some electricians work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To accommodate homeowners’ schedules, some start as early as 6 a.m. and work well into the evening or on weekends. And because electrical mishaps or electrical problems aren’t on a schedule, many are on-call even during the holidays.

Sometimes they work in the worst weather conditions. The temperatures in Arizona can reach above 117 degrees. There’s no “snow day” for electricians. They work in the heat and are in and out of their vehicles all day. That can take its toll. They work on remote sites ranging from a single day to a few months. It is not uncommon for an electrician to travel 100 miles or more from their home to multiple job sites in one day.

Electricians need to prepare for the unexpected. It takes the skill of a sleuth to unravel some electrical mysteries. Sometimes an entire home will need to be inspected to find the problem.