Rosie on the House: A Day In the Life of an Electrician

Rosie on the House generally focuses on the homeowner. Over the next few weeks, we will focus on the construction professional. Today, we will cover a day in the life of an electrician.
The electrical systems are one of the most important functions of our homes that need such attention.
Here is a typical day in the life of a residential electrician.
Some electricians work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To accommodate homeowners’ schedules, some start as early as 6 a.m. and work well into the evening or on weekends. And because electrical mishaps or electrical problems aren’t on a schedule, many are on-call even during the holidays.
Sometimes they work in the worst weather conditions. The temperatures in Arizona can reach above 117 degrees. There’s no “snow day” for electricians. They work in the heat and are in and out of their vehicles all day. That can take its toll. They work on remote sites ranging from a single day to a few months. It is not uncommon for an electrician to travel 100 miles or more from their home to multiple job sites in one day.
Electricians need to prepare for the unexpected. It takes the skill of a sleuth to unravel some electrical mysteries. Sometimes an entire home will need to be inspected to find the problem.
What an electrician doesThe specific responsibilities associated with being an electrician vary depending on the area of specialization, but they might include, according to Career Builder:
Planning the electrical systems for new buildings, including the best position for electrical outlets, light fixtures, heating outlets, and ventilation systems.
Reading and interpreting architect blueprints, circuit diagrams, and other technical documents.
Installing wiring, lighting, and control systems in new and existing buildings, according to municipal codes.
Forming electrical circuits, by connecting electrical wires to components and fixtures and testing completed circuits.
Installing switches, circuit breaker panels, relays, and other electrical control and distribution equipment.
Installing hangers and brackets to support electrical products.
Performing maintenance procedures to keep wiring, lighting, and control systems in good working order.
Inspecting circuit breakers, transformers, and other electrical components for faults.
Using testing devices to discover why electrical products and systems are malfunctioning.
Repairing, replacing, and upgrading faulty or outdated electrical equipment, fixtures, and wiring, including isolating faults for safe removal and replacement.
Training other electricians and directing them to perform specific tasks.
They must rely on many technical skills and personal attributes to excel in their craft including:
Understanding electrical standards
Understanding mathematical and scientific principles
Good comprehension skills
Keen eyesight and hand-eye coordination
Ability to use hand tools and power tools
Proficient in the use of test meters and other diagnostic equipment
Independent worker
Time management
Concern for safety
Critical thinking
Logical problem-solving skills
Customer service skills
Physical endurance
Able to lift 50 pounds
Withstand prolonged periods standing, kneeling, bending, and climbing ladders or scaffolding
Leadership skills
Hiring An ElectricianThere is a lot of skill and knowledge that goes with being an electrician. Don’t DIY projects that should be done by a licensed electrician.
When you hire a licensed electrician be sure they are licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. When they arrive at your home, make sure they check your arc fault circuit interrupter, GFI outlets, and talk to you about a whole house surge protector, if you don’t already have one. Also, have the electrician check the circuit breakers to ensure they are in good condition and each one is labeled.
