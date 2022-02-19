Rosie on the House: Be mindful of asbestos & lead when remodeling

Homes built before 1978 that have popcorn ceilings could contain asbestos. Asbestos-containing materials may release fibers when they are disturbed, damaged, removed improperly, repaired, cut, torn, sanded, sawed, drilled or scraped. If you are determined to remove a popcorn ceiling or chip paint yourself, which I highly advise against, contact the EPA for a list of safeguards.

Q: What should I do if I think my house has asbestos?

A: The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality says if you think asbestos may be in your home, don’t panic. Usually, the best thing is to LEAVE asbestos material that is in good condition ALONE. Generally, material in good condition will not release asbestos fibers. There is no danger unless fibers are released and inhaled into the lungs.

Check material regularly if you suspect it may contain asbestos. Don’t touch it but look for signs of wear or damage such as tears, abrasions or water damage. Damaged material may release asbestos fibers. This is particularly true if you often disturb it by hitting, rubbing or handling it, or if it is exposed to extreme vibration or air flow.