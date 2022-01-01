Rosie on the House: Being a good neighbor is easy

Question: I have lived in my neighborhood for three years and I haven’t met my neighbors. Is it too awkward now to make an introduction now?
Answer: It’s never too late. And you are not the only one who doesn’t know their neighbors.
The Pew Research Center reported in 2018 that 4-in-10 rural residents say they know all or most of their neighbors; the shares are smaller among those living in urban (24%) and suburban (28%) areas.
Getting to know your neighbors is the first step to becoming a good neighbor. If the proverbial welcome wagon did not come to you, get out of your comfort zone, and meet them.
If in-person contact is not your thing, especially during the era of “social distancing,” there are ways to connect virtually. Apps like Ring, Nextdoor, Citizen and groups on Facebook allow you to see who lives in your neighborhood (if they signed up for the app) and what is going on in your area. Find information about lost pets, crime, yard sales, special events and more.
Q: I am living in a house for the first time. Any suggestions on how I can be a good neighbor?
A: For starters, don’t assume anything about your neighbors. For example, “Betty never acknowledges me when I yell ‘hello’ from across the street. She doesn’t like me.” Is it possible Betty simply can’t hear you, and is not ignoring you? Cross the street and say hello. Start a conversation.
Keep your neighbors informed if you are starting projects that could affect them. For example, if you are having your pool resurfaced, give the surrounding neighbors a heads-up so they are not jolted awake by surprise by jackhammers at 5 o’clock in the morning. If you are undertaking a large remodeling project, keep them up to date on the progress as it could affect them.
How about a large party with a DJ or live music? Be sure to check the noise ordinance for your area and end the loud festivities accordingly. Also, let your neighbors know there will be a lot of cars on the street and noise. Better yet, invite them to the party.
Speaking of key, build a relationship with a neighbor whom you can trust to keep an extra key on hand in case you get locked out.
Tip 1: If you have an alarm, create a separate code for them so you can track who has been in the house.
Tip 2: If you hide a key outside, hide it in a hard-to-find place in your neighbor’s yard and have the neighbor hide theirs in your yard.
Notice that a neighbor’s yard is unusually overgrown? Maybe the resident is not well and cannot keep it up themselves and/or cannot hire someone to pull the weeds. With their permission, do some tidying up for them. Also, pull their bins in and out on trash day.
Tune out and don’t repeat the latest neighborhood gossip. Unless you can verify its validity and no one is in danger, keep it to yourself. Gossip is a great way to make enemies out of neighbors.
Other things to keep to yourself ... trash. Don’t let your messes overflow on to the neighbor’s property or public walkways. Be a courteous neighbor. Do not place trash and recycle bins on the sidewalk. People who use wheelchairs, scooters, walkers or have difficulty walking need the sidewalk to be clear of obstructions. Depending on the neighborhood, the bins go on the street or on the house side of the sidewalk. Check with your HOA or municipality for proper placement.
When borrowing tools, dishes, books or anything else, return them right away. No need to re-live the Hatfields and McCoys over a weed whacker.
When you head out for vacation or will be away for any extended period, let your neighbors know so they can “mind the store.” Ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on things while you are away. Make sure they know how to get ahold of you in case there is a problem, such as damage from a storm, a water leak, break-in or anything else that will need tending right away. Be sure to reciprocate the favor when needed.