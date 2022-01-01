Rosie on the House: Being a good neighbor is easy

Question: I have lived in my neighborhood for three years and I haven’t met my neighbors. Is it too awkward now to make an introduction now?

Answer: It’s never too late. And you are not the only one who doesn’t know their neighbors.

The Pew Research Center reported in 2018 that 4-in-10 rural residents say they know all or most of their neighbors; the shares are smaller among those living in urban (24%) and suburban (28%) areas.

Getting to know your neighbors is the first step to becoming a good neighbor. If the proverbial welcome wagon did not come to you, get out of your comfort zone, and meet them.

If in-person contact is not your thing, especially during the era of “social distancing,” there are ways to connect virtually. Apps like Ring, Nextdoor, Citizen and groups on Facebook allow you to see who lives in your neighborhood (if they signed up for the app) and what is going on in your area. Find information about lost pets, crime, yard sales, special events and more.

Q: I am living in a house for the first time. Any suggestions on how I can be a good neighbor?