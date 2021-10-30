Rosie on the House: Finding Extra Storage In Unexpected Places

Above Toilet Organizers — Install an organizer above the toilet to tuck away extra soap, lotion, shampoo, and such. Plus, it’s a very convenient place for extra TP.

Kitchen Pantry — Make room to store extra cans or boxes of the food you use on a regular basis. Chances are your pantry has two to three feet of wasted space near the floor.

Place shelves from floor to ceiling in the pantry. Choose slide-out shelves so you can easily retrieve the cans and small appliances you keep in the closet. Add hooks behind the pantry door for easy access to oven mitts and aprons.

Make the most of the shelves you do have with products like Expand a Shelf that increase the number of products you can put on your shelf as well as allow you to see them better.

Kitchen Cabinets — Unless your cabinets are fairly new, you’re probably stacking pots, pans, dishes, and food so deep that you can’t see what’s in the back. Retrofit the cabinets with lazy Susans and slide-out shelves that make locating and retrieving items easy.

Rev a Shelf works great to allow access to shelves that are hard to reach. Extend shelving or upper cabinets to the ceiling and store bulk and other items you rarely need.