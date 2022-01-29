Rosie on the House: Finding harmony with bad neighbors

“Weekends and after work hours are the best way to learn more about a neighborhood,” says Rosie on the House Certified Partner, Joelle Kahn, Realtor with Tierra Antigua Realty. “Drive around the neighborhood. Speak with the neighbors. Find out who the ‘mayor’ is. The mayor will tell you how great it is. On the other hand, the ‘gossip hound’ will tell you how loud it is and other issues.”

In addition to talking with neighbors, Kahn also suggests spending time in the neighborhood at different times to see who is coming and going and the general activity in the neighborhood. You will get a real sense of the area and see the red flags such as:

Unkempt houses. Is their pride of ownership in the neighborhood?

“Chickens are a big deal,” Kahn says. “If someone has a rooster or other loud animals, will you be able to deal with it?”

Graffiti can be as simple as neighborhood kids being obnoxious, but it can also be a sign of gang activity, which is a serious safety concern. If the graffiti isn’t removed quickly, more will likely follow and make the neighborhood an eyesore.

Look for trash bins that have not been taken in or are overflowing.