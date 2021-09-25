Rosie on the House: Getting enough fiber(glass)?

Q: What are the downsides to fiberglass windows?

A: Despite all its benefits, fiberglass isn’t perfect. Like everything, there are some drawbacks.

On average, you will pay more for the strength and durability of fiberglass. Depending on whether you’re replacing one or multiple windows, the cost can add up.

On the bright side, fiberglass windows often cost less than wood windows. And once you consider the savings on maintenance, repairs, and energy, fiberglass is more affordable than you think.

Fiberglass windows should not be painted. If you’re looking for an exact color match to your home’s design, wood provides more flexibility. Pella offers a color scheme from one of five solid-color, or four dual-color frame options, which offers more design versatility than vinyl.

When it comes to the cost of replacing windows or the overall aesthetic of your windows, fiberglass does fall in between wood and vinyl. But there are many areas where it ranks right alongside or above its fellow materials: strength, durability, energy efficiency, and maintenance.

Q: How strong are fiberglass windows?