Rosie on the House: Jennifer’s Favorite National Hardware Show Finds

The Grabo — The portable power tool that is like an extra set of hands. Grabo suction lifters can help you lift to 375 lbs. of dry, rough, and porous material. Turn it on and it gives a digital readout of the suction available. Once you have used it to grab hold of a large piece of tile or wood, it will stay connected until you release it. Great for heavy-duty DIY projects in your home and landscape ($299).

Boundless Carrier — The Boundless Carrier is an all-in-one, lift-assisted mobile cart and carrier that you can take anywhere and attach to any vehicle! Use it for hauling sod for your yard, or load up luggage and an ice chest and take off for a family weekend. No matter what you are doing you won’t have to break your back to load up because . . . the carrier is on wheels! Load it up and wheel it to the vehicle. Dock it, lock it and the wheels retract! You don’t have to lift or climb. This carrier transforms loading into a job for one! Available online at $1,400.

My Pet Pail — Do you find yourself lugging bags of stuff for your pooch when you are together on a getaway for the day? This clever container looks like an old-time lunch box. Flip the lid open and you will find two jars in the lid; one for food and one for water.

The other side stays flat to the ground and has two dishes for serving. When Fido is done, just fold it back up. The handle for the pail is also a collar and the shoulder strap a leash! The back of the box has a portal for storing scoop bags. $40.

Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.