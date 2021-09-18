Rosie on the House: Making your pets feel at home

A catio is an outdoor pet enclosure or “cat patio” similar to a sunroom that allows cats to enjoy the outdoors while being protected from wildlife or running away. It can also be used for small dogs.

Cats can weasel their way out of many situations. The Humane Society of the United States notes that it is important that the catio is escape-proof. There should be no openings large enough to squeeze through, even on the top. Avoid anything that she could catch on a collar, or she can get stuck in or on.

At the same time, you need to keep other animals out. Ensure that your catio frame is strong and all components are firmly attached. If there are large predators in your area, the catio must be extremely sturdy. Be sure the screen’s grids are small so a snake can’t slither through.

There are some innovative catio designs on Cats Safe at Home (catssafeathome.org/catio).

Q: Do you have any suggestions for a good space to wash my dogs?

A: I’m guessing by this question that you get a better bath than the dogs.