Rosie on the House: Making your pets feel at home

Question: I just spent my first summer here. The thunderstorms scared my dog to the point he hid in the closet for hours. What can I provide to make him feel safe?
Answer: Sometimes our pets need to be alone. A thunderstorm, fireworks, new people, or simply not feeling well may cause them to seek space far from the madding crowd.
If you have a spare bedroom, create a “catopia” or “dogtopia.” Provide them with space in a quiet part of your house that isn’t too far from where you can keep an eye on them. Be Chewy (be.chewy.com) offers suggestions for crates, corners, forts, and rooms. Some look so cozy, you may want to move in.
Regardless of the space provided, be sure to include bedding, food, water, and a litterbox (for cats), pee pads (for dogs) in the safe space. If she’s new to your home, items from her previous space, like a blanket, scratcher, or toys that will add to her sense of security.
Q: I’d like to let my cats enjoy the outdoors, but am afraid they will run away or be attacked by wildlife. Any suggestions?
A: Many cats long to go outside for fresh air and an up-close view of the birds. Go ahead and let her out . . . into a catio.
A catio is an outdoor pet enclosure or “cat patio” similar to a sunroom that allows cats to enjoy the outdoors while being protected from wildlife or running away. It can also be used for small dogs.
Cats can weasel their way out of many situations. The Humane Society of the United States notes that it is important that the catio is escape-proof. There should be no openings large enough to squeeze through, even on the top. Avoid anything that she could catch on a collar, or she can get stuck in or on.
At the same time, you need to keep other animals out. Ensure that your catio frame is strong and all components are firmly attached. If there are large predators in your area, the catio must be extremely sturdy. Be sure the screen’s grids are small so a snake can’t slither through.
There are some innovative catio designs on Cats Safe at Home (catssafeathome.org/catio).
Q: Do you have any suggestions for a good space to wash my dogs?
A: I’m guessing by this question that you get a better bath than the dogs.
The location depends on the space you have. If your utility room is large enough to add a utility sink, you may want to put the station there. If you don’t want the mess inside your house, put it outside near your gardening area.
TheBark.com suggests the following:
Make clean-up easy: Be sure that the washing area is waterproof. If inside, tile is an ideal option.
Go elevated: An elevated dog washing station is easier on your back and knees than bending over on the ground level.
Walk-in shower: For larger and/or older dogs, consider an accessible walk-in pet shower.
Handheld sprayer: They are more comfortable for your back, plus the sprayer is an excellent tool for cleaning paws.
Get a bigger drain: A 3-inch drain works better with dog hair, though you still need a hair filter to protect the plumbing pipes.
Towel racks: Add drying racks and hooks for easy access to the many towels you’ll go through.
Think storage: When designing your dog washing station, go big or go home when it comes to storage — it is a must-have in any washing area. Add storage for soaps, shampoos, brushes, and towels.
Q: I don’t want to waste water on grass. Can I install artificial turf for my dog run?
A: Yes, you can. Though in my experience pet owners tend to favor naturally grassy areas so their beloved dogs and cats have a cool, natural place to romp (and do their business). Artificial turf can get hotter than natural grass. Still, don’t rule it out.
Also, most manufacturers say it’s okay to set Fido loose on artificial turf; just hose off the turf to remove the anything left behind. If odor builds up on artificial turf, it is probably due to the manufacturer not having the proper drainage for animals.
Rosie on the House Certified Partner, Easyturf By Sunburst Landscaping’s Maxxflow artificial turf, utilizes backing and top dressing infills that include acrylic sand and Envirofill that creates a surface that’s play-friendly and is especially designed for animal waste drainage.
Additionally, invest $250 in a WysiWash Pro sprayer with nine tabs. Spray the affected areas with non-toxic and pet-friendly tablets that deliver calcium hypochlorite mix that will neutralize the odor. The nine tablets should last about a year. The replacement package runs about $50.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.