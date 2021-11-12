Rosie on the House: Mixing Textures to Complement Flat Surfaces

Question: What does texture mean in interior design?

Answer: Texture in interior design is more than how furnishings and surfaces feel. It is also about incorporating visual texture in the form of tactile objects such as fabrics, wood, metal, and stone. Mixing materials to complement surfaces while providing comfort and enhancing depth and dimension to a room takes the skill of an experienced interior designer.

Q: What is trending now with interior surfaces?

A: We consulted with Rochelle Horn, an award-winning design build remodeling contractor.

One of the trends Horn is seeing a lot is leathered or honed finished countertops. “They take the polish off, so it doesn’t reflect the light the same way and has a much different texture or feel to it. The downside of this finish is it can make the stone more vulnerable to staining.”

She notes that it is a very contemporary look. It may not appeal to people who prefer a traditional look.