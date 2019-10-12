Rosie Romero, an Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1978, is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 8-11 a.m. on KNST-AM (790-AM) in Tucson and from 7-10 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley. Ask Rosie on the House your questions by emailing info@rosieonthehouse.com or call 888-767-4348.