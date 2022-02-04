Rosie on the House: Select the right paint color with these tools

Question: Do you have any suggestions for selecting paint colors?
Answer: I sure do!
While it can be fun to look at paint colors online and pick up swatches at the paint store, those colors may not look as you expect once you get it on the wall. Paint manufacturers offer a variety of ways to test drive colors before committing to them.
Sherwin-Williams
Order up to 10 FREE 2” x 3” color chips through their website, samples.sherwin-williams.com
Purchase repositionable 8” x 8” Peel & Stick samples to see how any of Sherwin-Williams’ colors will look and feel throughout a room. They are $3.95 each or any four or more $3.50 each.
Their ColorSnap™ apps take the guesswork out of picking paint colors.
ColorSnap™ Visualizer allows you to see what a color will look like in a room or the exterior of your home virtually before you commit. The app is free and works on iOS and Android, iPad and web.
ColorSnap™ Match is a low-cost mobile color scanning system. Scan a color on any product or surface and match it to the closest Sherwin-Williams paint color. Watch the instructional video.
The Snap It™ Button instantly turns any online image into a personalized paint palette. Select an image and instantly identify the Sherwin-Williams paint colors that correspond to the colors contained within the picture.
Benjamin Moore
Benjamin Moore is formulated for the professional painter. It is available for purchase by the public but is not available at your local home store. It needs to be purchased at a Benjamin Moore store or online.
Color swatch — Make color selection easy with a large, 4’’x 8’’ paint color swatch. A bigger representation of a single color, this useful tool allows you to view the color on the wall without picking up a paint brush. Simply tape the sample on your wall and view the color throughout the day. Swatches are $1.99 each.
Peel-and-stick paint sample — Their 9” x 12” peel-and-stick color samples let you easily move color samples from room to room and observe in different lighting throughout your home. They cost $5.95 a sheet.
Pint of paint — Purchase a pint of paint for $10.99. Select from more than 3,500 colors.
Personal Color Viewer® allows you to explore what different colors look like in your space: Upload your own room photos or use their online sample rooms.
PPG
Upload a photo of your job to their Color Visualizer for a realistic visualization of color options. You can even order free large color swatches directly.
The Colors of the Year
Say ‘hello’ to the 2022 Colors of the Year.
Sherwin-Williams
Evergreen Fog is a green-gray mid-tone neutral that will warm up your space and welcome all the coziness that follows. It can be used anywhere, in any amount. Whether it is indoors or out, a full-colored wall, or a simple accent, this soothing green is big on versatility.
Benjamin Moore
October Mist, a gently shaded sage that quietly anchors a space, while encouraging individual expression through color.
PPG
Olive Sprig’s soft gray-green is soothing, like a fragrant plant, reminiscent of the natural world; it brightens any space with an organic liveliness. It is inside or out, the perfect refresh.
You may want to pair these colors with Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year, Very Peri, a blue hue (think periwinkle) whose whimsicality lends itself to unpredictable color harmonies and spontaneous color statements.
Pro Tip: Keep in mind that when you have paint sample stickers or cards, the color is printed with ink and not paint. Therefore, the actual color in the can may differ from the swatch. When you narrow down your color choices, get an actual paint sample and paint a test area with as many coats and prep as you would for a whole wall. Look at the color throughout the day and in different light. It’s easier and less expansive to change a sample spot that you don’t like than a whole room.
Something extra
If you have a few projects coming down the pipeline, consider joining one or all of the manufacturer’s customer programs.
Sherwin-Williams’ Paint Perks includes:
Idea inbox
Receive sales alerts, tips and ideas in your inbox, as well as their Color to Color™ videos and interactive magazine.
Gifts
Receive a special gift for your home anniversary via email.
Discounts
Save 10% every day on paints, stains and supplies.
Special sale notifications
Receive invitations to their exclusive sales.
To DIY or not to DIY
Paint commercials make painting look so easy and fun — and it can be if you have the knowledge, patience and skills of a professional painter. Otherwise, your DIY paint job will look like a “DIY” paint job.
Even if you choose the right paint, it must be properly applied. Many DIYers don’t let the paint completely dry before applying another coat, and they don’t cover the walls thoroughly. They also underestimate the challenge involved in painting straight lines between areas with different colors or in painting archways and niches. Some folks just skip the taping part of the process because it is time-consuming and requires accuracy — and it shows.
If you are not a perfectionist, consider leaving the paint jobs to the professionals.
The contractor you hire should be knowledgeable about diverse types of paints, trending colors, surfaces and skilled at taping and painting, particularly in tough areas such as doors, jambs and baseboards. A skilled professional painter will not leave brush strokes after the paint dries.
For special touches like faux painting or glazes, hiring a contractor is far less risky than doing it yourself. Homeowners who try this type of work using kits bought from home improvement stores can be disappointed with the results.
An experienced contractor specializing in faux work and glazing can also help match the colors in a piece of furniture or a picture in a magazine.
If you decide to hire a professional painting contractor, be sure they are licensed, bonded and insured. Verify the license status of any potential contractor through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC).
Whether you DIY or hire a professional, be sure to read Rosie’s Painting Consumer Guide before starting any painting project.
If you are still not sure how to choose the right color and finish for your project, or you want the opinion of a designer, contact the manufacturer’s consultants. They are available on online.
By following these guidelines and using the color selection tools, you can transform and give new life to any room or space.
All of these tools are available at the manufacturers’ websites: sherwin-williams.com, store.benjaminmoore.com, and ppgpaints.com.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 8 to 11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley.