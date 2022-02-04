Rosie on the House: Select the right paint color with these tools

Receive invitations to their exclusive sales.

To DIY or not to DIY

Paint commercials make painting look so easy and fun — and it can be if you have the knowledge, patience and skills of a professional painter. Otherwise, your DIY paint job will look like a “DIY” paint job.

Even if you choose the right paint, it must be properly applied. Many DIYers don’t let the paint completely dry before applying another coat, and they don’t cover the walls thoroughly. They also underestimate the challenge involved in painting straight lines between areas with different colors or in painting archways and niches. Some folks just skip the taping part of the process because it is time-consuming and requires accuracy — and it shows.

If you are not a perfectionist, consider leaving the paint jobs to the professionals.

The contractor you hire should be knowledgeable about diverse types of paints, trending colors, surfaces and skilled at taping and painting, particularly in tough areas such as doors, jambs and baseboards. A skilled professional painter will not leave brush strokes after the paint dries.