Rosie on the House: Staying warm with an electric blanket

Question: I am considering buying an electric blanket for the first time. I have never used one. Do you have any recommendations or words of caution?
Answer: We found comprehensive and amazing information about the use of electric blankets from the Electric Blanket Institute — yeah, there’s an institute for electric blankets! This is what they have to say.
How does an electric blanket work?An electric blanket isn’t a piece of bedding. It is a household appliance because it works similarly to all other devices in your home. You plug it in the outlet, and it uses your circuit.
Electric blanket constructionElectric blankets are multilayer and contain small, thin coil wires, capable of carrying heat through the fabric. The wires transfer heat to the blanket, and the blanket transfers heat to you. The electric blanket uses 120V of electricity to heat the coil wires to the desired temperature.
With some high-quality blankets, you won’t feel the wires because they are thin and densely woven with the fabric.
Electric blankets features and safety aspectsLike all electrical appliances, blankets come with user-friendly attributes, instructions for use and maintenance, and safety features.
Heat settingsModern electric blankets have multiple heat settings and can be set to 10 or more heat levels. Basic electric blankets can heat at low, medium, or high temperatures.
ControllersElectric blankets come with easy-to-use and read controllers. Some are more complex and come with timers, while others have just two or three buttons to set the temperature.
Controllers are to be detached for maintenance and cleaning and assembled back for use. It is crucial to detach and assemble controllers back correctly, to prevent malfunctions that can cause fire or burns.
ThermostatsThe majority of modern electric blankets come with thermostats or temperature gauges, both user-friendly and as a safety feature.
Blankets with thermostats can detect the current temperature of your body and the blanket itself and adjust the settings to reach or maintain the temperature you want. Therefore, the blanket won’t raise the temperature needlessly to keep you warm. Working on lower temperatures significantly decreases the chances that the blanket will overheat.
Automatic shut-off
and timersAn automatic shut-off will make your blanket stop emitting heat when the internal temperature of the blanket reaches a certain level.
Blankets are tested for high temperatures. The automatic shut-off feature will prevent overheating or possible fire issues. Once the blanket reaches a dangerous level of heat, it will stop working before it can cause a fire or malfunction.
Carbon fiber wireThe latest safety improvement is carbon fiber wires. These wires are commonly found in the vehicle industry and used in seat heaters. They provide additional safety and lower the risk of burns even more.
Carbon wires ensure durability and prolonged safe use of electric blankets.
Never make your own electric blanket. Only blankets that are manufactured in specific conditions that have passed quality control and are aligned with UL 964 standards are safe to use. DIY electric blankets can cause fire and burns, resulting in severe injuries.
Low-voltage operationAnother excellent improvement in the safety aspects of electric blankets is a low-voltage operation. Standard electric blankets operate at 120 V of AC current.
Low-voltage blankets convert to non-hazardous (and less potent) DC current. Therefore, the low-voltage blanket doesn’t have enough power to keep the entire bed warm, but it can keep a person warm and cozy underneath the blanket. There is no unnecessary waste of energy and heat.
Because of low-voltage settings, the blanket costs less to run. However, you will need several days to get used to a low-voltage blanket and to find the settings that work best for you.
I like this product, the Beautyrest 3M Scotchgard Heated Mattress-Pad.
It is a bit different than a blanket. It warms the bed nicely before you get in. For people like us who like the air cool and sleep with the room cool (cold) and the doors open, it is a good option. Turn it on an hour before you turn in and you won’t get cold sheet shock. It is like getting a hug. Blankets can be smothering, and you find yourself pulling them up and down. The pad gives you better control of the heat. Choose one that warms both sides separately.
Improper electric blanket maintenance and useEach blanket is tested for safety. If it passes, the blanket is released on the market. Blankets come with specific instructions for maintenance and warranty. Improper use and maintenance increase the risks of fires and injuries.
According to electricblanketfires.com, in the USA, there are around 5,000 fires caused by electric blankets annually. The most common causes of fires are improper handling, manufacturing mistakes, and blanket wear and tear.
The most frequent injuries are heat contact, caught fire, smoldering, and electrocution. Therefore, it is essential to follow the instructions to keep your blanket safe for use.
Improper careAn electric blanket needs to be washed, but only according to the instructions. The electric blankets on the market are safe to machine wash and can be placed in a dryer. Check the product specifications to make sure washing in the machine won’t void the warranty. Before you put the blanket in the machine, inspect it for its condition. If wires are poking through the blanket, stop using it immediately. Don’t wash it or use it ever again.
If the blanket is in good condition, detach controls using steps noted in the blanket manual.
Dry the blanket in a dryer for 15 minutes. Use cold temperatures for both washing and drying.
Improper UseNever use an electric blanket with a waterbed, sofa bed, recliner or hospital bed.
Never use an old electric blanket that shows signs of tears, discoloration, stains, poking wires, etc. Plus, old blankets don’t have new and improved safety features such as thermostats or auto-shutoff features.
Don’t place anything on top of the blanket.
Don’t sit or lay on your electric blanket because it can damage the wires.
Electric blankets should be kept outside the reach of children and pets.
NEVER put the cable underneath the mattress. The cables can overheat and cause a fire.
Electric blankets
safe storageWhen not in use, unplug the cords and controls, fold loosely, place in a plastic bag, and store in a dry place, such as on an indoor closet shelf.
Who shouldn’t use
an electric blanket?An electric blanket is generally safe to use. However, not all people, particularly those with certain medical conditions should use it. Before using an electric blanket, consult with your doctor.
Note that electric blankets should never be used on babies and people with mobility challenges. They cannot detect and react if the blanket is malfunctioning which can cause burns and severe injuries.
