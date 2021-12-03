Rosie on the House: Staying warm with an electric blanket

It is a bit different than a blanket. It warms the bed nicely before you get in. For people like us who like the air cool and sleep with the room cool (cold) and the doors open, it is a good option. Turn it on an hour before you turn in and you won’t get cold sheet shock. It is like getting a hug. Blankets can be smothering, and you find yourself pulling them up and down. The pad gives you better control of the heat. Choose one that warms both sides separately.

Improper electric blanket maintenance and useEach blanket is tested for safety. If it passes, the blanket is released on the market. Blankets come with specific instructions for maintenance and warranty. Improper use and maintenance increase the risks of fires and injuries.

According to electricblanketfires.com, in the USA, there are around 5,000 fires caused by electric blankets annually. The most common causes of fires are improper handling, manufacturing mistakes, and blanket wear and tear.

The most frequent injuries are heat contact, caught fire, smoldering, and electrocution. Therefore, it is essential to follow the instructions to keep your blanket safe for use.