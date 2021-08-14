Rosie on the House: top ten water-friendly landscaping tips

4. GROUP PLANTS: Place plants in natural plant groupings as you would see in the desert. Don’t space plants evenly around the yard. Plant groups in odd numbers. Open space is OK.

5. VIEWS: Block or enhance views. You may want to block an unsightly view, such as the truck your neighbor parks on the street or enhance a scenic view of the mountains. Also, consider the views from inside your home. Place plants accordingly to provide a great focal point out of a window.

6. COMMON THEME: Don’t plant one of every plant you like in a small landscape. It will tend to look like a botanical garden. Use the same plant in different locations of the yard to unify the look.

7. ENERGY CONSERVATION: Be sure to block southern and western exposures of your home from the summer sun. Use deciduous trees for these exposures so that you can take advantage of the sun’s warmth in the winter.

8. HARDSCAPE: Hardscape is the inclusion of any non-plant features for the landscape, such as patios, benches, flagstone walkways, sculptures, boulders, bird features, etc. These spots can provide sitting areas, BBQ space, and will extend your living space to the outdoors. It is usually best to plan and install these areas before plant installation.