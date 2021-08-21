Rosie on the House: Water Conservation Continues Despite Record Rainfall

The Colorado River supplies water to Arizona, six other western states and Mexico. Each has a specified amount of water that they are entitled to use every year. When the elevation of Lake Mead is projected in August to fall to 1,075 feet or lower by the end of the current year, the federal government is to declare a Tier 1 Shortage beginning in January. This shortage is a reduction in the amount of water that can be used from the Colorado River and is part of a broader plan to protect the overall health of the Colorado River system.

In 2022, the Colorado River is expected to experience a Tier 1 Shortage, which means that Arizona, Nevada and Mexico have all agreed to take less water from the river for the year.

Q: What is the biggest waste of water in our homes?

A: One of the biggest water wasters in our homes is the toilet. Standard toilets or those installed before 1992 can use as much as 7 gallons of water per flush.