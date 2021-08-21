Rosie on the House: Water Conservation Continues Despite Record Rainfall

With the abundance of much-needed rain, water has been the big topic throughout Arizona and at Rosie on the House over the past few weeks.
Where does Arizona’s water come from and how is it used?
A: We have many resources from which we get our water. According to Arizona Department of Water Resources, our water comes from:
• Groundwater — 41%
• The Colorado River — 36%
• In-state rivers — 18% (particularly the Salt, Verde, Gila and Agua Fria rivers)
• Reclaimed water — 5%
From these resources, water goes through a complex natural cycle called the hydrologic cycle, which results in where water is found and in what form.
Water is never lost in the cycle. It can change locations, altitude and material forms, and we can mismanage it when it's in freshwater form. But it is a closed cycle, meaning no water is gained or lost during the process.
One acre-foot of water contains 325,851 gallons. According to Water Use It Wisely, as of August 2019, the average individual in Arizona uses 120 gallons of water per day. The number of people living in your house will determine how long that acre-foot will last. Here is a breakdown:
1 Person Home — 2,715 days or just under 7.5 years
2 Person Home — 1,357 days or just 3.7 years
3 Person Home — 905 days or 2.47 years
4 Person Home — 678 days or 1.8 years
5 Person Home — 543 days or 1.48 years
The Department of Water Resources (ADWR) reported on July 21, 2021, “The near-historic lack of monsoon moisture in 2020 contributed substantially to the extraordinarily low rate of runoff into the Colorado River system this spring. A lack of spring rain helped dry out soils to such an extent that those thirsty soils soaked up far more watershed runoff than normal this spring.”
Our state broke quite a few rainfall records this year. ADWR reported the monsoon 2021 rainfall measured at Tucson International Airport set one of several records this season with 5.88 inches of rain through July 25. And the monsoon season is not over.
Don’t think we can leave the dust behind. Just because much of Arizona received record rainfall to date, doesn’t mean that we are flush with water. We still need to conserve what we have.
Q: What is a Tier 1 Colorado River Shortage?
A: ADWR anticipates a Tier 1 Colorado River shortage in 2022, following the release of the United States Bureau of Reclamation's 24-month study.
The Colorado River supplies water to Arizona, six other western states and Mexico. Each has a specified amount of water that they are entitled to use every year. When the elevation of Lake Mead is projected in August to fall to 1,075 feet or lower by the end of the current year, the federal government is to declare a Tier 1 Shortage beginning in January. This shortage is a reduction in the amount of water that can be used from the Colorado River and is part of a broader plan to protect the overall health of the Colorado River system.
In 2022, the Colorado River is expected to experience a Tier 1 Shortage, which means that Arizona, Nevada and Mexico have all agreed to take less water from the river for the year.
Learn more about the Tier 1 shortage at tucne.ws/1i9m
Q: What is the biggest waste of water in our homes?
A: One of the biggest water wasters in our homes is the toilet. Standard toilets or those installed before 1992 can use as much as 7 gallons of water per flush.
Replace them with low-flow or dual-flush toilets which use only 1.6 gallons. If you are not ready to replace them, you might consider going with the "three pees per flush" or “if it’s yellow, let it mellow” rules. If a toilet is making sounds when it is not in use, or the flapper is leaking into the bowl, you have a leak. Fix it.
Other appliance and fixtures tips that will result in real water savings include:
• Replacing your old, top-loading washing machine with a front-loader. They wash clothes just as well and use 18 fewer gallons of water per load.
• Updating your showerheads. The average showerhead will churn through roughly 2.1 gallons per minute. Low flow heads use between 2.0 and 1.5 gallons per minute. The EPA’s WaterSense Program lists many low-flow showerheads on the market.
• Dishwashers and washing machines are much more water and energy-efficient than ever. Look for appliances with the Energy Star and WaterSense labels.
• Fix leaky faucets. They can waste up to 600 gallons of water per month.
• When doing laundry, match the water level to the size of the load.
Find more water conservation tips at www.wateruseitwisely.com.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.