Question: We would like to remodel our home but don’t know how to get started!
Answer: Start by answering two questions: Why do you want to remodel? What do you hope to accomplish?
Maybe the answer is that you are planning on staying in the home and hope to enjoy your retirement years there. In that case, the key reason to remodel is to improve the quality of life with improved functionality in your home.
- You plan on living in the home until your growing children hit their college years. If that is the situation, you can plan to get some enjoyment out of the improvements for now as well as keep an eye to the future and the resale value.
Perhaps you’re looking at the resale option. You would like to try your own fixer-upper with the intent of selling soon after the remodel.
In any case, checking out the Cost vs Value Report will help you to determine the return on investment for your project.
When comparing the report over the last couple of years, garage door replacements consistently provide that ROI homeowners are looking for. The report for 2019 shows garage door replacements in Tucson have a whopping return rate of 138.1%. Other projects that are doing well in Tucson in 2019 are midrange bathroom additions at 67%, minor mid-range kitchen remodels at 83%, wood deck additions at 74.5%, window replacement at 77.6%, and roofing at 78.4%. For more information, check out the Cost vs. Value Report published annually by Remodeling Magazine at tucne.ws/remodel.
Q: I would like to take on a kitchen remodel — would it be a good idea to take it on as a DIY project?
A: DIY projects have become very popular with all of the reality TV shows featuring stars effortlessly creating remodeling masterpieces. They make it look easy from the time they pick up the sledgehammer to the moment they unveil their final project. DIY projects can be fun and with a little expertise and the right tools, they can save you money as well. Demolition, carpentry, painting, drywall, and basic plumbing are areas that a determined homeowner can tackle.
However, there are elements of a remodel that require a higher level of expertise including roofing, AC and heating as well as ductwork, and rerouting plumbing or adding gas lines. If your project requires walls to be moved, you will definitely want to consult a structural engineer. If you find yourself in need of a professional be sure to protect your investment by hiring a reputable company.
Q: How important is it to acquire permits and what jobs require them?
A: If a home was built before 2000 it is unlikely to be up to date when it comes to meeting the minimum requirements of today that building officials consider to be safe, healthy and permitted.
However, you’re not required to update your house as codes change unless you’re doing some remodeling work, and even then, only the new part has to meet the new regulations.
Typically, the only exception to this is smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. Most cities will require your home’s smoke/carbon monoxide detectors to meet current standards when a permit is pulled. Still, upgrading your home to comply with changing building codes isn’t a bad idea. In fact, it can make your family safer and make your home more comfortable to live in.
An important component to know is that when it comes to resale if you want an addition to count as part of the home’s square footage, it must be permitted. Common DIY’s that require permitting are:
- Installing a fan
- Turning a carport into a garage
- Converting a garage into a livable space
- Putting a roof over a patio
- Turning a patio into a livable space
- Running all gas lines— even lines to the barbeque
- The addition of fireplace or firepit
Q: Should I be concerned about asbestos and lead?
A: The answer is an unequivocal yes if your home was built in 1980 or earlier. A professional test will cost a couple of hundred dollars. Common places to check for asbestos are drywall, the mastic under the flooring, insulation, and ductwork. For lead, the tests will be around windows and doors and painted surfaces. If your home tests positive for either of these, removal is best handled by lead and asbestos certified contractors.