Rosie on the House: Who Are The People In Your Neighborhood?

“Our neighborhood is 50 years old,” says Jennifer. “So, the CC&Rs are not well known unless someone is trying to pull a permit.”

Airbnb and similar hosts must understand the laws in their city, county, state and community before renting their homes. It is just as important that the renters are provided with the rules. Check with your community’s board and ask whether renters are required to read and agree (by signature) to abide by the rules so as not to disrupt the regular activities and life of the neighbors.

If you have trouble with a rental, follow the community’s chain of command to file a complaint.

Tip: If you are house hunting, review the CC&Rs before you buy. Find out if the homes in your immediate area are rentals, vacation rentals or owner-occupied.

Q: How diverse are the neighborhoods in Tucson?

A: Just like the rest of our state, they are quite diverse.

When we think of neighbors, many of us tend to think of the people next door, across the street, or directly behind our houses. There are many more neighbors to consider and many factors that make each of us different.