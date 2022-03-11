Rosie on the House: Window care dos and don’ts

Question: What are the things I should and should not do to keep my windows in good condition?

Answer: Cleaning, checking for, and repairing damage to your windows is crucial as part of your home’s regular maintenance plan.

Annual checkup

It’s important to have an annual physical or checkup to make sure you are working properly. The same goes for your windows.

Do — Pella, a Rosie-Certified Partner, suggests checking your windows for leaks, cracks in the paint or material, chipped paint, sealant cracks or breaks, and problems with sliding sashes or turning window cranks.

Do — Look out for leaks and improper drainage above or around vents and sprinkler systems that may subject your windows to prolonged water exposure.

Do — Inspect double-pane or insulated glass for signs of moisture forming between the panes. If moisture is present, call a window expert.

Do — Inspect the weather-stripping around the window frames. Replace stripping that is cracked, brittle, or has signs of other damage.