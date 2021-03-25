Seven aromatic plants for your Tucson garden

Cleveland sage (Salvia clevelandii) : Despite its name, this is a near-native shrub from southern California and Mexico. The foliage has a wonderful herbal scent, and it can be used for cooking. It’s a nice habitat plant for birds and pollinators, and has beautiful purple flowers. It can grow quite large, so make sure you give it space. It can also be grown in large containers.

Jasmine: This is a favorite with many people. You can find star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) or pink jasmine (Jasminum polyanthum) easily in local nurseries. There are a number of other varieties, as well. In Tucson, jasmines grow best in part shade and need a fair amount of supplemental water (two deep waterings per week once established). It tends to flower in March for a couple of weeks. It’s a versatile plant, since it can be trellised as a vine, planted in containers, or left to grow in a large clump.

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!