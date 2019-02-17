WHAT: Traditionally, major New York auction houses open each new year with sales of important Americana. In five such auctions last month Sotheby’s realized $21.3 million, hammering home some 1,250-plus lots ranging from rare Chinese export porcelain to paintings, folk art and early English pottery.
A sale of Fine Manuscripts and Printed Americana fetched $4.5 million, including almost $1 million for a William J. Stone facsimile of the Declaration of Independence. Traceable back to 1824, the copy printed on vellum was the only known privately held copy of a William J. Stone facsimile. Stone facsimiles are considered to be the most exact copies available of the original.
In 1820 as the original Declaration became fragile, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams commissioned Washington engraver William J. Stone to produce a facsimile of the text and signatures. Stone took close to three years to prepare the copperplate, which he then sold to the State Department. It, in turn, printed 200 copies to be presented to dignitaries and surviving signers. The copy sold recently descended directly from a recipient.
MORE: In the same sale, an autographed letter from Thomas Jefferson dated February 1821 brought $93,750. Signed after he was president, the letter was bought by a private American collector. A circa 1800-1815 manuscript survey signed by Jefferson sold at $52,500.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Less than three dozen Stone facsimiles are known to survive. Estimated presale at $600,000 to $800,000, the Stone manuscript sold high due to provenance and rarity.
BOTTOM LINE: The Stone facsimile sold to American philanthropist and financier David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity company, who plans to loan it to a Washington, D.C., institution. That, folks, is public service at work.