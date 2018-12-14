WHAT: Readers, have we not told you that, sooner or later, the darndest things, certainly those of significance, come to market? That truism proved on the money as Sotheby’s New York held its first-ever Geek Week, totaling $7.4 million. Two sales, one on the History of Science and Technology, the other Space Exploration, hit the block for $4.9 million and $2.5 million.
“Science” highlighted papers, books and manuscripts from theoretical physicist Richard P. Feynman (1918-1988), including the 1965 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in quantum electrodynamics.
MORE: Eight of the top 10 results in that sale were from Feynman: Two others were 16th century and 17th century scientific instruments. Estimated at $20,000 to $30,000, his circa 1959 manuscript draft, “There’s Plenty of Room at the Bottom: An Invitation to Enter a New Field of Physics,” for a class lecture sold at $387,000.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Celebrated for popularizing physics, Feynman’s work in quantum mechanics, particle physics, and the development of nanotechnology and quantum electrodynamics contrasted with a public persona where he created a legion of quotes including, “Einstein was a giant. His head was in the clouds, but his feet were on the ground.”
HOT TIP: The Nobel Prize sold to a private American collector for $975,000. All Feynman lots came from the family.
BOTTOM LINE: Many factors bring a family to sell materials from a significant public person. They range from wanting items to go to people or institutions that value the deceased and their work, to a need/want to monetize items.
Here, the deceased was significant and popular; he is still well known and revered. Best of all, the family kept important items together and intact.