Perhaps you want to try a restaurant you've never visited before, but you don't want to spend a lot if you aren't sure you'll like it. The Arizona Daily Star's Dining Club card is the perfect answer.
The Star's Dining Club card entitles you to buy one entrée and get another entrée (of equal or lesser value) free at participating restaurants. That's a great way to try someplace new for date night. Some restaurants have additional restrictions that you can check before completing your card purchase. Some require an additional purchase of two drinks or only allow card use on weekdays.
You can purchase the card online at tucson.com/store. Choose "Dining Card" under Categories on the left. The card is $25, will be delivered in the mail in 10-14 business days and is valid through Oct. 31, 2019.
Remember, you should tip on the full amount before your discount.
The restaurants include:
- Bistro 44, 6761 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
- Canyon Café at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive
- Catalina Barbecue Co. & Sports Bar, 2645 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Coffee X-Change, 6841 E. Camino Principal
- Eclectic Café, 7053 E. Tanque Verde Road
- El Cisne Restaurant, 4717 E. Sunrise Drive
- El Saguarito Mexican Food, 1763 E. Prince Road
- Elvira's Restaurant, 2221 E. Frontage Road, #101
- Flavor of India, 12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley
- Gandhi Cuisine of India, 150 W. Fort Lowell Road
- GOLD at Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road
- Gringo Grill + Cantina, La Posada Lodge & Casitas, 5900 N. Oracle Road
- Inca's Peruvian Cuisine, 6878 E. Sunrise Drive
- La Mesa Tortillas, 7823 E. Broadway
- La Mesa Tortillas, 3929 E. Pima St.
- La Mesa Tortillas, 3684 W. Orange Grove Road
- Monsoon's Tap & Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 261
- Old Times Kafe, 1485 E. Prince Road
- Oracle Inn Steakhouse, 305 E. American Ave, Oracle
- Red Desert BBQ, 918 W. Prince Road
- Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Road, #101
- Za'atar Mediterranean Restaurant & Bakery, 2310 N. Country Club Road