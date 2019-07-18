Arizona daily Star

Perhaps you want to try a restaurant you've never visited before, but you don't want to spend a lot if you aren't sure you'll like it. The Arizona Daily Star's Dining Club card is the perfect answer.

The Star's Dining Club card entitles you to buy one entrée and get another entrée (of equal or lesser value) free at participating restaurants. That's a great way to try someplace new for date night. Some restaurants have additional restrictions that you can check before completing your card purchase. Some require an additional purchase of two drinks or only allow card use on weekdays.

You can purchase the card online at tucson.com/store. Choose "Dining Card" under Categories on the left. The card is $25, will be delivered in the mail in 10-14 business days and is valid through Oct. 31, 2019.

Remember, you should tip on the full amount before your discount.

The restaurants include:

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Tags

Johanna Eubank is an digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.