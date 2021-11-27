The gift of reading: Books to give as presents for the holidays

Remember the old days, when newspapers such as this one would run a box every day to remind us how many shopping days remained until Christmas?

For the record, the number is now “27,” and it is time to get serious about the year-end holidays. If you have readers on your list, the Tucson Festival of Books is here for you, Tucson.

Volunteers from the festival’s Book and Author Committee were asked for their holiday gift suggestions. Here are some recently published books to help you get started:

“L.A. Weather” by Maria Amparo Escandon — This is a delightfully funny, warmly endearing story of a Los Angeles family whose husband and father is obsessed by L.A. weather. It turns out the storm clouds hang over the family, each of whom is searching for something better than they have now. —Margie Farmer

“Beautiful Country” by Qian Julie Wang — This is one of the year’s very best books. In Chinese, the word “America” translates to “Beautiful Country” – which should be ironic to an undocumented child living in poverty. The girl’s parents, well-respected educators in China, were forced into menial tasks to survive in New York. Their daughter learns to love what little she has. —Tricia Clapp