The power of positive purpose

In Genesis 37-41, Joseph was sold into slavery and imprisoned, but saved a world from famine.
In Daniel 3, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego were thrown into a fiery furnace, but were delivered without any evidence of having been in the fire.
In 1 Samuel 16-31, David was on King Saul’s and the Philistines’ most wanted list, yet became the greatest king in Israel’s history.
Throughout the gospel accounts, Jesus was rejected by His own brethren, abandoned by His own disciples at a most crucial moment, betrayed by Judas, denied by Peter, and hated by the religious leaders of His day, yet God made him both Lord and Christ (Acts 2:36).
What do these men have in common? Suffering? Faith in God? Yes, they all suffered and trusted God, but the thread that stands out the most is that these men were able to thrive in their environment, regardless of their environment, and so can we.
To live to win in 2020, we must learn how to and actually thrive in our environment.
What does it mean to thrive in our environment? Thrive means to prosper; be fortunate or successful. Environment means the totality of surrounding things, conditions, and influences. What is our environment? Our environment is our home, educational institutions, places of employment, worship assemblies and our community.
So, to thrive in our environment means to prosper and succeed regardless of the things, conditions, influences and people surrounding us.
How are we to thrive in our current environment? We must know that we are in our environment for a purpose. The purpose is to represent God in everything we do. Yes, we can still be about God’s business (Luke 2:49) and do our best (Ephesians 6:5-8 and Colossians 3:23-24), even during this pandemic.
Whether our environment is good or bad, healthy or unhealthy, God has a purpose for us that we can fulfill.
Purpose is the reason for which something is done. There is power in this purpose, for by knowing this purpose, we can thrive.
So, during these uncertain times, please consider the following:
1. We must be about God’s business; doing His will from the heart. Quoting from Mahalia Jackson, let’s “help somebody as we pass along; cheer somebody with a word or song; show somebody that he’s traveling wrong; do our duty as good person ought; bring back beauty to a world up wrought; and spread love’s message” as Jesus taught. If we can do this, then our living will not be in vain (Galatians 6:9-10).
2. We must look beyond surviving, but place our emphasis on thriving (Colossians 3:2 and Romans 8:28).
“Beloved, I pray that all may go well with you and that you may be in good health, as it goes well with your soul” (3 John 2).
