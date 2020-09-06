The power of your thoughts

The human mind is still a marvel to the scientific community today.
Scientists cannot replicate it, though they have tried with artificial intelligence, yet they use their mind to try and learn more about the intricacies of what allows humans to reason and think.
We know that great good can be accomplished using our minds, such as when Frank Shankwitz, Linda Bergendahl-Pauling, and Scott Stahl created the Make-A-Wish Foundation for terminally ill children in 1980. On the contrary, we know that great harm can also originate from the mind, which happened in the Holocaust because of the terrible mind of Adolf Hitler.
What makes the difference in a person using their mind for good versus evil?
Philippians 4:8 says this: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Paul was writing to the church in Philippi encouraging it to keep focused on that which was good. There is a term that was coined in a newspaper from 1957, called “GIGO.” This acronym stands for “garbage in, garbage out.” It originated in the U.S. Army and is a way saying that whatever you put in will eventually display itself. Jesus mentioned this when he said, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh” in Luke 6:45.
Your thoughts are essential to keep under control because they become so much more than just an idea. Thoughts are the basic building blocks of our actions. Your thoughts can ruin your life. Look at this progression to see how:
Your thoughts become your words; your words become your actions; your actions become your habits; your habits become your character; your character shapes your future.
So, how do we make sure that our future is not headed down the wrong path? Start with your thoughts. If you keep your thoughts focused on that which is good as Philippians 4:8 says, then we are putting good into our minds. Just as Jesus said in Luke 6:45, as we fill our minds and hearts with good it will come out in our words. As the progression continues, those thoughts will influence our actions, habits, character, and future.
It is essential that you guard your mind and stay focused on what is good starting today.
