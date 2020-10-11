The privilege of praying and being heard

The Lord is far from the wicked: but he heareth the prayer of the righteous. — Proverbs 15:29
We must recognize that being able to pray to God is a privilege that not all men have.
In the Bible, we find many examples of men and women of prayer.
King David prayed to God for direction in battle. He also prayed to God to free him from those who sought to harm him.
Esther prayed to God along with her servants before standing before the king to ask for the liberation of the Jewish people.
Daniel continued to pray even after the king’s edict condemned this action.
The prophets prayed and saw the power of God poured out.
Without a doubt, prayer has power. Believers have a unique privilege to be able to approach God through the blood of Christ and present themselves before Him openly. But do you know that not everyone has that privilege?
Today’s verse tells us that God is far from the wicked or from those who do not know Him. He hates what they can ask of Him because they will never ask for something that will bring honor to God.
On the other hand, when a believer in good standing with God goes to Him in prayer, the Lord delights to hear him. That prayer is born out of a heart that is filled with the Holy Spirit.
Before we pray, then, we must either make sure that we are walking right with God or that we truly know Him as our Savior. He invites the righteous to stand before His throne constantly.
Today, before you do anything else, thank God for this wonderful privilege and pray to Him.
If you are certain that you cannot pray and be heard because you do not know Him, today would be a great day to give your life to Him.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!