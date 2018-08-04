Today’s column will part with the usual format due to a pileup of reader mail. We stopped using reader questions in columns a while ago, but still they come. Subjects include everything from Tiffany & Co. evening bags to the fabled Marilyn Monroe calendar. They seek direction on identifying inherited treasures and/or finding value on the same. There are also questions on how sell.
Unfortunately, we simply do not have time to handle inquiries and write the column, so queries receive a basic form reply explaining why we cannot help. What we can do is provide a one-time column of suggestions for anyone who has inherited an unknown object from Aunt Blanche or wants to sell off a collection. We can also offer advice on how to identify a collectible. Bear in mind that these are only basic tips learned from decades in the field.
HOW TO IDENTIFY: You’re ahead of the game if you know what you have. When you have no clue, classify the antique or collectible by possible function and/or any markings you find. Go to a local library, ask staff where reference books for antiques are, and then look for something similar to what you have. Search by type (china, toys, stemware, etc.).
An alternative is to take the item to a reputable local dealer and ask them to identify it and perhaps provide current value. Another important tip: Offer to pay them. It’s only fair. Trade your money for their hard-won expertise.
HOW TO FIND A CURRENT PRICE: Web-savvy readers can check liveauctioneers.com for auction results in past sales, and scan completed sales on eBay. This method also helps in identification.
Most auction houses maintain photo archives of past sales; plus, for a modest short-term sum, worthpoint.com tracks past sales of collectibles. Also, most decent auction houses maintain an archive of past sales on their website.
HOW TO SELL: Selling is all about finding the best way to place your individual treasure. Your job is to find where it will reach the broadest audience and the highest price. Do research on several shops and auction houses online and/or in your area. Don’t get stuck on the idea of selling local; your target buyer may be far away.
Do not let go of the item until you are satisfied that you have found the best outlet for your treasure. You have just one chance to get it right.
REMEMBER: Buying is fun. The rest takes work. Be a smart collector and do it right.