WHAT: The items featured with this column are not intended to be in-your-face bad taste. Rather, our goal is to point out a new trend — a changing of the guard — in the business of collecting. The skateboards (skate decks) here are from a total of 248 wildly eclectic designs made by Supreme, a pioneer New York City shop founded in 1994. Since the beginning, Supreme has specialized in streetwear and skate decks marketed to rock and skate cultures, plus to the young and hip.
The brand made news recently when a complete set of all 248 decks made circa 1998-2018 brought $800,000 at Sotheby’s. It is the only private and complete collection of Supreme decks known to exist. The serious money result validated a rising market in pop collectibles valued by young collectors.
MORE: The variety of art on decks was astounding, from takeoffs on Old Masters to Scandinavian pop, to nature themes. Many were contemporary, or visuals licensed from artist estates. Three unauthorized Louis Vuitton monogram decks pulled from production in 2000 for copyright infringement were there, along with a later Vuitton x Supreme collection authorized for the luxury maker’s 2017 menswear line. Guess which version is most wanted.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: If made in series, complete sets of desirable items are better than individual pieces from the aggregate. Of course, there are exceptions.
HOT TIP: Even the Supreme logo, a red rectangle with a bold white name, is distinctive. The brand is now worldwide with 11 locations including four U.S. stores and others from Paris, London and Japan.
BOTTOM LINE: Auction houses do not divulge who placed a winning bid unless the buyer allows. Sotheby’s later announced that the buyer was Vancouver collector Carson Guo, who, from a photo, looks about 18. He plans to display the archive in his shop to open there in 2020.