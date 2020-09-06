The true blessing

“The blessing of the Lord, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.” — Proverbs 10:22
The blessing and approval of our God always brings joy. It is His opinion that really matters.
In the 21st century, one of the most significant areas for individuals is their career. What you do with your life, where you work, and your educational accomplishments are all important areas to be somebody in the world today. There is an inner motivation that leads people to want to impress their loved ones.
I think of the moment when a young person graduates and the satisfaction he feels seeing his parents applaud and rejoice in the excitement. Or maybe the parent who is proud that their little boy won the spelling bee for which they worked hours and hours.
These emotions are not bad. Wanting to feel proud of a person’s achievements or even your own achievements is not in itself a sin. But we must be careful that the maximum and primary approval we are seeking is that of our God.
That’s what the word “blessing” talks about in today’s passage. We must long to have the seal of approval from God for everything we undertake. If we fall into the trap of thinking that what the people around me think of me is more important than what God thinks of me, we will move away from the blessing of the Lord.
If my life is completely focused on seeking man’s approval, I will have no emotional or spiritual wealth.
In fact, the passage indicates that one day I will encounter sorrow. A sadness that leads man to feel empty because nothing he achieved was of eternal value.
God is our king and must be our greatest motivation. His approval enriches our lives and drives sadness away.
Analyze your life today. Are you actively seeking to do everything to please God? It is His opinion that really matters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!