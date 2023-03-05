Related to this story

James Dinniman

James Dinniman

of Tucson, Arizona, died on February 16, 2023. Born in New Haven, CT to Harold and Edith (Stephson) Dinniman, James "Jim" Dinniman spent his c…

David Martin

David Martin

On January 31st, 2023, David Martin of Tucson passed away at the age of 74. David was born to Richard and Sara (Puterbaugh) Martin in 1948, gr…

