Q: I rented a car from Budget last summer in Jacksonville, Florida. I noticed several dents and scratches, which I planned to point out during the walk-around inspection. But the attendant told me that they “don’t do inspections” because they keep records of any damage that happens to their vehicles. That didn’t seem right, so I took photos of the damage.

When I returned the vehicle, there was also no inspection. The next month, I received a letter from Budget telling me it would charge my credit card $250 for damages. They claim that the damage involved a windshield camera — not any of the dents or scratches.

I assured Budget that nothing had happened to the vehicle while I had possession of it, and I asked for paperwork on the damage. Budget never produced any evidence of the damage.

My credit card company told me that the time for a dispute had expired and there was nothing they could do. Can you help? — Tony Parise, St. Louis

A: Budget was charging you to recalibrate one of its windshield cameras — a camera you probably didn’t even know existed.

The problem with Budget’s claim is that it didn’t elaborate on the damage. Why did it have to recalibrate the camera? Often, it has to recalibrate the camera when replacing the windshield. But I didn’t see an invoice for a replaced windshield.

You took almost every precaution to make sure you didn’t face any extra charges. Asking for a pre-rental inspection was a terrific idea. It doesn’t matter that Budget conducts its own inspection. You need your own photos.

Your case is a reminder to take pre- and post-rental images of everything, including the windshield. Why is the windshield so important? The leading cause of damage to car rentals is a chipped windshield. You need proof that you returned your car with an intact windshield.