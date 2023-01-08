 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRAVEL SOLUTIONS

Travel solutions: Can cruise line keep my $17K airfare after I canceled?

Q: My husband and I booked business class airfare for our Windstar cruise in New Zealand through the cruise line. There was no mention of the tickets being nonrefundable until we received the confirmation. We had to cancel the cruise, and we tried to get a ticket refund.

Windstar claims it booked the tickets through a third party called Global Marine Travel and that they are nonrefundable. I called American Airlines, which confirmed that it sent a refund to Global Marine Travel. It looks like Windstar Cruises is keeping our $17,000 airfare. Can you help us get a refund? — P. McMurtry, Indio, California

A: Windstar should have disclosed that your airline tickets were nonrefundable. And if the airline refunded your tickets, it should have at least considered passing that refund along to you.

I reviewed the correspondence between you and Windstar. I could not find any disclosure of the non-refundability in its emails to you. Since business class tickets are often refundable, you had every reason to believe you might get a refund — or, at least, a full ticket credit.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In an email sent to you, Windstar pointed out that according to its terms, air travel is nonrefundable once purchased, no matter what your ticket says. So that means even if American refunds Windstar’s travel agency, it gets to keep the money.

I’ve dealt with these double-jeopardy refund cases before, and I have a problem with any company imposing new rules on a purchase. But that’s not why I took your case. I took it because I could not find any disclosure of Windstar’s refund rules on their website, windstarcruises.com/terms-condition).

You tried to resolve this yourself by filing a dispute on your credit card (more information on how to do so at tucne.ws/1lrh). A chargeback is your last line of defense against a fraudulent purchase. You might have contacted one of the executives at Windstar Cruises (found at elliott.org/company-contacts/windstar-cruises) to plead your case before trying a credit card dispute.

Mostly, I was curious about Windstar’s disclosure. The paper trail between you and the cruise line did not spell out the airfare refund rules. I contacted Windstar to see if I had missed something. In response, the cruise line refunded your $17,000 airline tickets.

Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to those stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. The White House, meanwhile, has said the government would seek to fine the low-cost Texas-based airline if it does not appropriately reimburse customers.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why Tucson needs crevice gardens

Why Tucson needs crevice gardens

If you like rock gardens, perhaps you've heard of crevice gardens. They're a great way to add visual interest to your garden and increase the types of microclimates and plants that can grow in your yard.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News