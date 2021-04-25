Trusting God during trials

Paul, in 2 Corinthians chapter one, makes it clear that we will have problems and difficult circumstances: “we would not, brethren, have you ignorant of our trouble which came to us” (v. 8). Paul lets us know we are going to have perplexing issues and burdens come into our life.

Our problems can seem overwhelming: “we were pressed out of measure, above strength” (v. 8). Paul is telling the Corinthians and us that these problems were great in their emotional toil, and strain on him. He was “pressed” by these problems, he was “pressed” by this circumstance, “out of measure,” and “above strength.”

“We despaired even of life” (v. 8) – Paul was, we might say, very “stressed out.” He was at his wits end. Paul was weighed down with a trial that was burdensome for him to bear. We do not know what the specific trouble was (I think that’s intentional so we can apply these verses to our own circumstances), but this trial for Paul was great enough to make him write, “that we despaired even of life.” Whether it was potential danger from his many enemies, an illness, or special satanic attack, we don’t know; but we do know that God controlled the circumstances and protected His servant.