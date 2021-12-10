Tucson author's stoplight storytelling leads to children's book career

“By 2010, 2011 I really thought I was done with javelina stories, but I wanted to do a Christmas book … and another project with Jim Harris,” Lowell said. “He had illustrated ‘The Three Little Javelinas,’ and had become hugely successful. When he said yes, it just seemed natural to revisit our original cast for ‘A Very Hairy Christmas.’"

Most Tucsonans have a javelina story. Lowell has lots of them. “I know so many javelina stories now. Everybody I meet seems to have one they want to share.”

Lowell’s most recent book was a story collection for adults called “Two Desperados.” It was selected by the Pima County Public Library as one of the Southwest Books of the Year for books published in 2020.

Lowell also remains active as a publisher. She and her husband, Ross Humphreys, co-own and manage Rio Nuevo Publishers and Treasure Chest Books. Rio Nuevo is an independent press, and Treasure Chest distributes regional nonfiction to national parks such as Grand Canyon and Yellowstone and museums such as the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Lowell and Humphreys met at the Tucson Citizen when she was a reporter and he a photographer.