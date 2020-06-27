You are the owner of this article.
Tucson together: Serenades for the neighbors
Tucson together: Serenades for the neighbors

Michael Finkelstein plays a one-hour trumpet program for his neighbors and online audience every weekday at 2 p.m..

When the shelter-in-place directive arrived in mid-March, I saw so many of my trumpet playing and teaching opportunities evaporate in the blink of an eye. I was scheduled to play at many senior living facilities and other sites, and I had a standing assignment teaching jazz to middle school students both privately and at Continental Schools in Green Valley.

Since we had the time, my wife Joyce and I started to take walks to get out of the house. During a walk in late March she and I discussed what homebound Italian musicians were doing, playing for their neighbors from their balconies. Unsure of the reception I would receive, I took my trumpet out to our patio and was gratified to get a smattering of applause during my hour long performance. The next day I played outside for the neighbors, but also had Joyce stream my afternoon performance on Facebook Live. I was amazed at who tuned in both locally and friends, grandkids, and cousins around the country, as well as Canada and Mexico.

It has been more than three months now. Every weekday at 2 p.m., I play a one-hour program inside or outside (weather permitting) and on Facebook Live. I can get up to 40 responses each day. I love to respond to requests and to reconnect with folks. It has been therapeutic for me and from what I can tell, a bright spot in the day for those who tune in.

Michael Finkelstein

Fireplace and tools, the only part of Make Tully’s cabin at 12983 N. Tempe Ave. that survived the Aspen Fire.
Memories of the Aspen Fire

The Bighorn Fire reminds us of the Aspen Fire and the loss of our cabin at 12983 N. Tempe Ave. in Summerhaven.

The attached photograph illustrates the ferocity of the fire. Note how the fireplace tools remain in place on the hearth (to the left). There was nothing remaining standing except the column with the fireplace on top.

Our cabin was a modified A-frame, so one would expect the debris to knock the tools off the hearth. However, the fire was so hot the cabin vaporized and there was no debris. In fact, we found the nails from wooden walls lined up on the ground where they had fallen when the wood was vaporized by the heat.

It’s a fairly striking photo and I wanted to share it for historical purposes, especially now while the Bighorn Fire threatens Mt. Lemmon and Summerhaven once again.

Mike Tully

Compiled by Johanna Eubank, jeubank@tucson.com

Share your methods of coping

Tell us how you are coping with the rules of living with a pandemic and a nearby wildfire.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Arizona. Are you staying at home to minimize contact? Are you working at home? Are you working at a business because you need the money even though you worry about contact with potentially infected people?

Do you live in an area threatened by the Bighorn Fire? Have you been advised to pack up the essentials in case you need to leave? Here is an exercise in deciding what is important: If you have very little warning and had to leave in 20 minutes, what would you take and what things would you cry about leaving behind?

Share your methods of coping at tucson.com/tucsontogether (do not type this in a Google search, but into the URL or location field of your browser).

We will publish submissions Sundays in Home and Life. Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com with questions.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

