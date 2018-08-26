The University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is offering a slew of classes open to community members — two of which will be taught by Arizona Daily Star staff.
Among the seven classes offered, the community will have the opportunity to learn about the human mind, Tucson’s film history, the philosophy behind Star Trek, photography and social media.
Arizona Daily Star photographer Mike Christy, also an adjunct instructor at the UA’s School of Journalism, will teach “Find Your Focus: Camera and Photography Basics.” There will be five classes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays starting Sept. 5 through Oct. 3. The cost is $120.
Irene McKisson, general manager of #ThisIsTucson and former social media editor for the Star, will teach a class centered around how to use social media platforms to engage with an audience. “Build a Social Media Strategy That Works” will also meet five times and will be offered 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 9. The class is priced at $240.
“We know many in our community are eager to learn about the various fascinating subjects taught by our SBS experts,” John Paul Jones III, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, said in a news release. “We’ve provided courses of varying length on a range of topics and at various locations, from the UA campus to the Loft Cinema to Downtown. We also welcome ideas for future courses.”
Folks hoping to sign up or learn more about the classes should visit communityclassroom.arizona.edu.