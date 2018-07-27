About 140 volunteers attend the 20th annual Bags for Kids Sew-a-thon Saturday, July 21, 2018, at the Tucson Women's Club in Tucson, Ariz.

How to help

Sew-a-thons like this happen more than once a year, but you can make bags at any time.

Many churches have groups who sew bags for foster children and send them to Aviva. Check to see if your place of worship has this ministry.

Contact Cindy Lingel at Aviva Children's Services at 520-327-6779, Ext. 14, to find out other ways to help and to get on a mailing list to be notified for the next Sew-a-thon.