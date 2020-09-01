We are of one body
“We’re all in this boat together” may be an apt commentary on our current circumstances. No matter our religious preference, race, creed, gender, politics or dietary preferences, all of us are tossed and flung about these days on the choppy waters of a worldwide pandemic, national civil and racial unrest, ideological differences, frightening wildfires, and destructive weather events.
We do have choices. I can jump overboard and swim off, leaving you and everyone else in the boat. I can chuck you and a few others overboard, and sail on with those I deem valuable enough to save. Or I can work with you, and everyone on board, so that we might all together reach a safe harbor.
Being together in a boat is one thing; being together in a body is something else. But here we are. The foot bone is connected to the ankle bone, the ankle bone is connected to the leg bone. When one part suffers, the whole body suffers. I know that when I stub my toe! “Now the body is not a single part, but many. If one part suffers, all the parts suffer with it; if one part is honored, all the parts share its joy.” (1 Corinthians 12:14-15, 26).
When I am able to experience my one-body-ness with you and with others, I suffer when you or another is treated unjustly. I suffer when I see on the news a refugee fleeing his own homeland to save his life and the lives of his young children. I suffer when I witness a homeless or unemployed person begging at a traffic light, or see on the news the weary, tearful face of a doctor or nurse tirelessly caring for patients during this pandemic. The suffering of others becomes my suffering, impelling me to do what I can: speak, act, pray, write, offer help, join with others so that all members of the body, together, might reach safe harbors of health, justice, safety and dignity.
In 1776, our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin introduced what was to become our de facto official national motto until 1956 (for most of our nation’s existence): E Pluribus Unum. From Many, One. Whether they envisioned our 13 colonies together in one boat, or as parts of one healthily functioning body, they did envision us working together.
Reflecting on E Pluribus Unum, knowing myself to be in our common boat, and in our common body, how will I choose to live today? How will I choose to speak to you and others, and about you and others today? How will I choose to think and make judgement's about you and others today? How will I choose to encounter you and others today?:
I will treat you with the kindness that I hope you will offer me. I will speak to you, and about you, in ways I hope for you to speak to me, and about me. I will listen to you and try to understand your mind and your heart, as I hope you will listen to me and try to understand mine. I will do all I can protect you, my fellow human being, as I hope you will do all you can to protect me. I will be patient with you, as I hope you will be patient with me. I will respect you even when we differ, as I hope you will respect me even when we differ. I will treasure our being in one boat (una navi), and of one body (unum corpus); and hope to use this experience to get to know you better. I will work with you, as I hope you will work with me, to steady the boat, trim the sails, quiet the waters, and bring us to safe harbor.
