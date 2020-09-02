Lillian Yatsko

Hudson River/Edgewater, N.J. 1946
It was an early spring day in 1946. I was 18 and one year out of high school, working as a secretary for ALCOA in Edgewater, N.J. My family had three brothers in the service, two in the Pacific, and one in Europe who had been killed in battle in France, and so, I knew the fear of coming home to terrible news. On this particular day, the ear splitting sound of whistles and sirens all along the river made everyone turn to the black painted factory windows. It was an awesome sight — two troop ships loaded with shouting soldiers in their winter khakis, faces smiling and arms waving, headed up river to be deployed. Our Boys were coming home! The shadow of the war years had finally lifted and men and women hugged, cheered and cried unashamedly. What a moment that was! In all these years, since I am now 93 with a good life lived, there has been nothing to match the emotion of that day and it will live with me forever.
