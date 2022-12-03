He is at PetSmart Broadway and pantano go down and meet him. FELV/FIV Neg. He is around 1 years old.... View on PetFinder
Lionel
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The Hideout Steakhouse and BBQ will open next year on Tucson's south side, creating about 50 new jobs.
A local family is bringing a new coffee shop to South Tucson, where they have family roots. They hope Luna y Sol Cafe will become a hub for community.
The couple believed to be in their 50s, has not been seen since they were kayaking in the popular resort beach town in Sonora on Thanksgiving Day.
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television is reassessing its direction as interest in film and TV increase. Decisions are expected in March.
Counties in Arizona have until Nov. 28 to certify their portion of the state’s election results before the secretary of state can approve the statewide canvass.
For Star subscribers: You can have heavenly experiences living in Tucson, enjoying the traditions of the place as autumn leads into winter. But the horrors of social deterioration refuse to be ignored.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this December: Holiday tree lightings and light shows, tamal festival, lots of markets, a light parade downtown, New Year's Eve parties, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
For Star subscribers: Judge says losing candidate Abe Hamadeh's lawsuit premature. Also, Cochise's GOP county attorney won't defend board for defying election certification deadline.
For subscribers: The last thing Jedd Fisch needs is for ASU to build a Top 25 program under Kenny Dillingham, a 32-year-old offensive coordinator who grew up in Scottsdale, graduated from ASU and got his start in college coaching on Todd Graham’s 2014 staff.
James Webb Space Telescope makes more discoveries thanks to a camera designed at the University of Arizona and key roles of local scientists.