History: Good and excellent scores since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating April 19 and failed two reinspections April 25 and May 6.
What the inspector saw: Not enough hand-washing sinks to accommodate the number of employees; the lone hand-washing sink had a water supply so hot it could not be used for handwashing.
Follow up: A third follow-up inspection was scheduled for May 16 but results were not available by deadline.
Comments: Manager Jose Rosas said problems have been corrected.