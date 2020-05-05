Live Stream Learning From One Day University

The Arizona Daily Star is partnering with One Day University to bring the One Day U experience directly into your home –exciting, engaging live-streamed lectures from top professors. These five new lectures per week are offered exclusively to Daily Star subscribers at the special rate of only $7.95 per month.

ONE DAY UNIVERSITY brings together professors from the finest universities in the country to present special versions of their very best lectures – now live streamed directly to your home. Every university has a few professors who are wildly popular. At One Day University, we work closely with these professors to develop the most engaging talks that inform and inspire our adult “students-for-a-day.”

Click here for more information -- https://www.onedayu.com/tucson-daily-star/?partner=109182

