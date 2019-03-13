Got $7,500 per night? You can live like Larry Scott.
The Pac-12 commissioner is spending this week at the Las Vegas Sky Villa suite inside Aria Resort and Casino, per The Oregonian’s John Canzano. Scott’s 3,370-square-foot, two-bedroom suite includes an indoor marble jacuzzi, a stocked bar, a powder room, luxury airport transportation, a complimentary laptop, access to a private pool and elevator, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and 24-hour butler service.
Per the report, the suite is comped by Aria for the Pac-12’s recent expenditures — including the conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Fair enough. But Scott's luxury lifestyle continues to be a bad look for a conference facing on-field (and on-court) issues and continued problems with the Pac-12 Networks.