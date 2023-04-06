Casino del Sol's AVA is pretty much dark from the time it concludes its annual concert series in October or November to the week after Easter.

Easter fell on Sunday, April 9, this year and the AVA is wasting no time filling its open-air stage with artists of all genres, from cumbia to comedy and the final outing of a legendary bluesman.

Not far away at Desert Diamond Casino, the concert lineup is coming together with a couple of popular country artists, a flamenco/salsa band that's made its mark in premiere venues here and abroad on the big screen, and a legendary R&B band whose story has been made into a musical that Broadway in Tucson is bringing here next fall.

Tickets for shows at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, are available through casinodelsol.com.

Tickets for Desert Diamond, which holds its concerts in the Diamond Center at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, are available through ddcaz.com.

Both venues are expected to announced additional concerts. Check their websites for updates.

AVA at Casino del Sol

• Los Angeles Azules de Iztapalapa, which fuses cumbia sounds circa 1950s-70s with 1990s electronica, kicks things off on Saturday, April 15. Most of the $65 reserved seats are gone but there's room in the lawn ($40).

• The hot country band Old Dominion is here April 28. The band, currently on it national "No Bad Vibes" tour, recently called off a few dates after frontman Matthew Ramsey suffered a pelvis injury in an ATV accident in late March. So far, the Tucson date is not affected; we are, in fact, the first date listed on the band's website. Tickets start at $45.

• Mexican singer-songwriter Pancho Barraza is here May 5. Tickets are $45-$125.

• Rappers Ice Cube and Too Short are here May 27. Lawn tickets are $40, reserved seats start at $52 and standing room in the pit is $80-$100.

• Comedians include Franco Escamila (June 4, tickets start at $35), George Lopez (June 17, $36-$100) and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Aug. 26, $40-$100). Lopez and Iglesias have been regulars on the AVA stage for several years

• You're out of luck if you want to see Mexican singing legend Marc Antonio Solis when he brings his "El Buki" World Tour 2023 to the AVA on Sept. 8. That show is long sold out.

• Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy brings his "The Legend, Damn Right Farewell Tour" to Tucson Sept. 9. The 86-year-old (he'll be 87 when he comes here) announced last October that he was retiring from touring. Tickets are $25-$150.

Desert Diamond Casino Diamond Entertainment Center

• Country singer Dylan Scott ("My Girl," "Nobody") kicks things off May 18. Tickets are $20-$40.

• 1970s British pop-rockers Ambrosia ("How Long," "You're the Only Woman") known for their soft rock ballads joins 1970s American country rock band Firefall ("You Are the Woman," "Strange Way") on June 3. Tickets are $20-$45.

• Neo-trad country artist Easton Corbin ("A Little More Country," "Roll With It") has a deliciously warm baritone that may remind you just a little of a famous country George. Tickets for his June 30 show are $20-$40.

• Hop on Grand Funk Railroad July 22 for a trip back to the 1970s when "We're An American Band" led America in a funky dance called "The Loco-Motion." Tickets are $30-$55.

• The French-born Gipsy Kings with leader and co-founder Nicolas Reyes play an infectious blend of flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop that will have the audience at their Aug. 5 show abandoning their seats and dancing in the aisles. Tickets are $35-$65.

• Back in the 1970s-80s, Australian-born Little River Band was the jam for folks who liked their pop music on the soft side. The band set a record for having landed songs on the Top 10 for six consecutive years and saw its hit "Reminiscing" rack up 5 million airplays on American radio, followed by 4 million spins of "Lady." They are here Aug. 12; tickets went on sale Friday, April 7.

• Motown greats The Temptations are here Sept. 8, roughly three months before Broadway in Tucson brings the Temptations bio-musical "Ain't Too Proud" to Centennial Hall Nov. 28. Only one member, Otis Williams, of the band's so-called "Classic Five" era is still performing with the band. Tickets went on sale Friday, April 7.