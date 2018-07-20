History: Good and excellent ratings since 2016, but the eatery was put on probation June 8.
What the inspector saw: The site was put on probation after inspectors — for the third time in nine months — found “visible food debris encrusted” on numerous dishes. Inspectors also found faulty freezer gaskets and excessive food debris in a walk-in cooler. As well, the eatery was advertising a “pet-friendly” patio without having the required permit for that feature.
Follow-up: The site passed a re-inspection on June 18.
Comments: General manager Derrick Stephens said the problems were fixed within a week and said food quality was not affected.