Lizbeth Gonzalez grew up on the Nogales, Sonora/Arizona border, where she witnessed first-hand the dynamics of health, immigration and international relations. She holds a BA in International Studies focused on Public Health from the University of Arizona and a Masters in Humanitarian Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has worked in Mexico, Guatemala and Tanzania on reproductive health, HIV/AIDS education and testing programs. Domestically, she has worked with migrants, asylees and refugee populations with No More Deaths, Borderlinks and Iskashitaa Refugee Network. For the last 4 years, Lizbeth has coordinated health and health education services for newly arrived United Nations refugees at the International Rescue Committee in Tucson. Recently her work has focused on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in Arizona's communities of color in collaboration with Pima County Health Department. She enjoys camping and hiking with her partner, Miguel Vazquez, and her daughter, Maya Michela.
