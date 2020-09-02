My cousin, Maj. Gen. Lloyd Wilkerson, USMC (Ret), 101, tells me that in mid-1945, he was en route to the western Pacific. According to General Wilkerson, "Army and Marine Divisions were planning amphibious landings on the Japanese home islands. Estimates of American casualties were 1,000,000 killed and wounded for the capture of Japan." On the day, the Japanese surrendered, Lt. Wilkerson was in Tsingtao, China, and witnessed the surrender of Japanese forces in North China. Meanwhile, on Sept. 2, 1945, at precisely 9 a.m., the 23-minute ceremony on the 58,000-ton warship Missouri deck was somber and solemn. Gen. Douglas MacArthur ordered that the day's uniform would be khakis, open shirts, no ties. Eleven Empire of Japan envoys quietly crossed the deck and stood. No Allied officers saluted the emissaries. The Allied documents were bound in leather on old parchment, the unconditional Japanese Instrument of Surrender in canvas. As the Japanese mutely left the ship, the sun burst through the clouds. 450 Navy carrier planes from the 3rd Fleet followed by waves of Army Air Force B-29 bombers flew low in formation over the bay ─ more U.S. aircraft than the entire Japanese planes that attacked Pearl Harbor four years and nine months earlier.
