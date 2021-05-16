Tags
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
Harambe Café on Tucson, Arizona's east side will reopen this week offering a gathering space for BYOB medical and recreational marijuana customers with cafe drinks and baked goods.
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, will host open farm days starting in May when the lavender starts to bloom in Arizona. Other events include a retreat, fairy festival, workshops and special dinners.
After being closed to the public for decades, the historic Teatro Carmen in Tucson, Arizona's Barrio Viejo will host a one-day sale of assorted fixtures, furniture, and antique items.
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is a suspect in the May 1 shooting death of David Scott Anderson, police said.
PHOENIX — A group of largely unidentified individuals is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void the 2018 and 2020 election returns, ranging …
Five partners are proposing to build a commercial breeding facility for boxers, corgis, English bulldogs and exotic cats on a site southeast of Tucson.
If people are reluctant to help out our economy and fellow man by receiving their covid-19 vaccine, I favor the idea of only offering the next…
Barrio Queen, a Mexican food concept known for its wide variety of street tacos, is set to open its eighth location — its first in Tucson — near the end of 2021 at the corner of Oracle and Ina roads in Oro Valley.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on Friday.
