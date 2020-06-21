Local Band Makes Lemonade During Crisis 

Singer-Songwriter gets inspired once Pandemic shuts down the city.
The lyrics are in tune with what is going on in the world.
Their show continues to be postponed so they record while social distancing
Tucson, AZ
It was the night of March 14th, 2020; Eric Underwood went downtown to enjoy an evening at Playground, a local downtown bar. He didn't know that it would be his last hoorah for months, but the following morning the entire city went under a Stay-at-Home order. That ended up being the event that inspired this piece of art, regardless of the hurdles in place.
The lyrics of the song titled, "Last Dance" mimicked the panic we saw in our community. It puts words and rhythm to chaos in a way that everyone can admire; a song that challenges the human spirit and our will to survive. "There are many different sides to this apocalyptic satire, but at its core is a beautiful love song," stated Eric Underwood. Once the song was written, it was a matter of getting it out there.
Originally the band had a show booked at The Boxyard on Historic Fourth Avenue, anxiously awaiting the inevitable postponement notice, the band decided to record their music from their homes. While recording and mixing all their parts separately, they filmed the production to create a 'Zoom'-style music video. This is a trend we’ve seen done by many of our favorite bands lately, putting it to action in their own way would prove to be a challenge they enthusiastically accepted as a band. Underwood explained it as, "when the pandemic gave us lemons, my band and I made the sweetest lemonade!"
In times like these, art is an excellent way to escape or express what we are all feeling. Through teamwork and unwavering spirit, Eric Underwood and his band were able to overcome all odds and release a survival song during a pandemic. 'Last Dance' is a song that is catchy and yet so current, all generations can enjoy it. Give it a listen, this will not be the last dance for Eric Underwood music.
With the community still in chaos, their current show at Monterey Court on Miracle Mile has been postponed twice. At the moment there is no date chosen for their next gig, a circumstance that local restaurants and bars are battling as well. However, if you wish to show support for this local band, the song is available on all streaming sites and the video can be found on YouTube. {https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtbfSi873xw}
