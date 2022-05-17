Local firm a 'perfect fit' as FC Tucson women's team's sponsor

For the second consecutive season, FC Tucson's women's team will be sponsored by the only full-service, women-owned architecture firm in the city.

Dean Alan Architects was announced Tuesday as the club's jersey sponsor. The firm's logo will be on the team's gear next week, when the club opens its Women’s Premier Soccer League Desert Conference title with a game at the El Paso Surf. Dean Alan signed on as a sponsor last season, and FC Tucson's women went 7-0-1 on the way to a conference title.

The women's team is undefeated in its last 12 matches dating to June 2019; the 2020 season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, and last season was played without a postseason.

The relationship between the soccer team and architecture firm started last May, when Dean Alan founder Angela Gee sat next to FC Tucson assistant coach and academy head coach Vito Higgins on a flight from Seattle to Tucson.

Gee, a soccer fan, was eager to learn about the club. Higgins soon connected Gee with FC Tucson President Amanda Powers; Powers learned about Gee's company, and liked that it was woman-owned.

"Angela Gee and her firm has made an amazing impact in Tucson and their commitment to excellence is a perfect fit with FC Tucson,” Powers said in a news release. “As a Tucson native, Angela cares greatly about our community and we owe our success to the contributions from people like her."

Athletic Brewing returns as FC Tucson women's sleeve sponsor, while the logo for CARF International will appear on the backs of the jerseys. More than any other team sport, soccer relies on jersey sponsorships. FC Tucson's men's team, which plays in USL League One, announced earlier this spring that Quik Mart would be its front-of-jersesy sponsor.

FC Tucson's women's team plays in the WPSL, a league it describes as "pre-professional." The roster is made up of youth, college and adult players. Tucson native Kelly Pierce coaches the club. This year's schedule includes eight regular-season games spread over less than two months. FC Tucson's women will play their first home game June 3.

Includes information from a news release.

Up next • What: Season opener: FC Tucson women at El Paso Surf • When: May 28, 7 p.m .

