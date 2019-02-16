Former Ironwood Ridge and UA linebacker Jake Matthews last week was accepted to medical school Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Missouri, an established medical school that has been in business for 127 years. Matthews joins at least four other UA football players of the modern era to go to medical school: All-WAC lineman Jon Abbott, an academic All-American at Arizona, is now an orthopedic surgeon in Oro Valley; Ivan Lesnik, a second-team All-Pac-10 defensive lineman in the early 1990s, served as a surgeon for the Navy Surgeon General before opening a pain management center in Seattle; Kevin Schmidtke, a former UA running back, attended Boston University for dental school and now runs a practice on La Cholla Boulevard; and Tucson orthopedic surgeon William “Billy” Prickett, a starting UA quarterback in 1991 who has returned to be part of the UA’s football medical staff.